Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Lawyer Ordered to Leave Russia

Click to expand Image Vanessa Kogan.  © 2020 Private Today, Russian authorities informed Vanessa Kogan, executive director of Stichting Justice Initiative (SJI), a prominent human rights group, that her Russian residence permit was revoked and she has two weeks to leave the country. Vanessa has lived legally in Russia for 11 years and is married with her family there. Now she must uproot herself and leave her life in Moscow behind. It is not clear if she’ll ever be allowed to return, but the prospects are dim. Vanessa is American, and her husband and children are Russian nationals. Several…

© Human Rights Watch -


