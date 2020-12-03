Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brutal Attack in Indonesia Targets Christian Farmers

Share this article
Click to expand Image Villagers and police officers clean up debris at the site of suspected militant attack in Lembantongoa village in Sulawesi, Indonesia, November 30, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Joshua Marunduh On November 27, Islamist militants attacked the Christian-majority village of Lembantongoa in Sulawesi, Indonesia, killing the village elder and three other Christian farmers. The attackers burned a Salvation Army church and six houses, prompting about 750 villagers to flee their homes. This horrific attack is the latest example of increased threats faced by religious minorities…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Crackdown on journalists intensifying in Russia’s far east
~ Bangladesh: Halt Rohingya Relocations to Remote Island
~ Can a Brexit deal be reached?
~ Human Rights Lawyer Ordered to Leave Russia
~ France: Macron to Receive Al-Sisi on Heels of Repression
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Azerbaijan: Armenian Prisoners of War Badly Mistreated
~ Investigation into shooting attack on Myanmar journalist goes nowhere
~ RSF and 60 other organisations call for an EU anti-SLAPP directive
~ Iraq: Camp Expulsions Leave Families Homeless, Vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter