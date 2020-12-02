Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Macron to Receive Al-Sisi on Heels of Repression

Share this article
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron meets with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo on January 28, 2019. © 2019 Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images (Paris) – French President Emmanuel Macron should strongly press Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to address human rights violations before his upcoming visit to Paris, particularly to release arbitrarily detained activists and human rights defenders, 17 organizations said today. President al-Sisi is scheduled to arrive in Paris on December 7, 2020, for a two-day visit, just…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Azerbaijan: Armenian Prisoners of War Badly Mistreated
~ Investigation into shooting attack on Myanmar journalist goes nowhere
~ RSF and 60 other organisations call for an EU anti-SLAPP directive
~ Iraq: Camp Expulsions Leave Families Homeless, Vulnerable
~ Ensuring High-Quality International Criminal Court Judges
~ RSF calls for effective release of all journalists detained in Ethiopia
~ Affordable HIV treatment coming to some children
~ Netherlands Apologizes for Transgender Sterilizations
~ Liberia: Milestone Swiss Trial for Wartime Atrocities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter