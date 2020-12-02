Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: Post-Election Violence, Repression

Click to expand Image Ivorian soldiers patrol the town of M’Batto after intercommunal clashes on November 9 and 10 following Côte d’Ivoire's October 31 presidential election, November 12, 2020.  © 2020 Reuters/Luc Gnago. (New York) – Côte d’Ivoire’s authorities should urgently investigate the killing of more than 50 people in the political and intercommunal violence that accompanied the October 31, 2020 presidential elections and ensure that anyone responsible for unlawful killings is prosecuted, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces failed to adequately protect civilians and…

© Human Rights Watch


