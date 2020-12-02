Tolerance.ca
Investigation into shooting attack on Myanmar journalist goes nowhere

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an independent inquiry into a clearly targeted shooting attack on Swe Win, the Myanmar Now news website’s well-known editor, in which both civilian and military officials seem to have been involved. It took place 11 months ago, on 31 December 2019, but has only just been revealed by the website.Swe Win sustained a gunshot injury to the leg in the attack but would almost certainly have been killed if the bullet’s course had not been deflected by first hitting the door lock

© Reporters without borders -


