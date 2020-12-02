Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and 60 other organisations call for an EU anti-SLAPP directive

Share this article
NewsAhead of the European Democracy Action Plan, RSF and 60 partners have published a model anti-SLAPP directive to push for EU rules to protect journalists and public watchdogs from abusive lawsuits. This paper was drafted* at the initiative of a coalition of non-governmental organisations from across E

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Iraq: Camp Expulsions Leave Families Homeless, Vulnerable
~ Ensuring High-Quality International Criminal Court Judges
~ RSF calls for effective release of all journalists detained in Ethiopia
~ Affordable HIV treatment coming to some children
~ Netherlands Apologizes for Transgender Sterilizations
~ Liberia: Milestone Swiss Trial for Wartime Atrocities
~ Gruesome Boko Haram Killings in Northeast Nigeria
~ United States: Embargo Arms to the United Arab Emirates
~ Iraq : RSF and MRG ask UN experts to press for Kurdish journalist’s release
~ India: Manipur journalist held for second time in two years over Facebook comments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter