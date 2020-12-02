Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Affordable HIV treatment coming to some children

Share this article
Affordable treatment will soon be available for children living with HIV in low-and-middle-income countries thanks to an agreement between the global health agency UNITAID and the Clinton Health Access Initiative or CHAI. Plus, U.S. Attorney William Barr says the justice department found no fraud that would change the 2020 election. And an update on Tigray.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


More
~ Netherlands Apologizes for Transgender Sterilizations
~ Liberia: Milestone Swiss Trial for Wartime Atrocities
~ Gruesome Boko Haram Killings in Northeast Nigeria
~ United States: Embargo Arms to the United Arab Emirates
~ Iraq : RSF and MRG ask UN experts to press for Kurdish journalist’s release
~ India: Manipur journalist held for second time in two years over Facebook comments
~ Chadian radio stations on strike in protest against violent raid
~ RSF’s five recommendations to Brazil’s mayors on protecting press freedom
~ Biden announces key economic staff
~ South Korea Sentence for Online Sexual Violence a Start
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter