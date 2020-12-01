Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Netherlands Apologizes for Transgender Sterilizations

Click to expand Image The Dutch flag flies at the parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, March 16, 2017. © 2017 Daniel Reinhardt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The Dutch government has apologized to transgender people for previously mandating surgeries, including sterilization, as a prerequisite for legal gender recognition. During a Cabinet meeting this week, government officials also announced plans to compensate people who underwent the operations. This outcome is good news following years of activism demanding the government acknowledge the harm the country’s sterilization law caused…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


