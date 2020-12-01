Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gruesome Boko Haram Killings in Northeast Nigeria

Click to expand Image People attend a funeral for people killed by suspected Boko Haram in Zaabarmar, Borno, Nigeria, November 29, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Jossy Ola Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed at least 70 civilians this weekend, many of them farmers working on a rice field. The attackers tied up many of the victims before slitting their throats, according to media reports. This latest gruesome attack took place in Jere, not far from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and epicenter of the decades-long conflict in northeastern Nigeria. The UN has described the incident…

© Human Rights Watch -


