Human Rights Observatory

United States: Embargo Arms to the United Arab Emirates

Click to expand Image UAE flag with Dubai skyline © 2019 Getty Images (Washington) – The United States should halt proposed weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Human Rights Watch said today. It should suspend all future sales until the UAE curtails unlawful airstrikes in Yemen and Libya, halts support and weapons transfers to abusive local forces, and credibly investigates previous alleged violations in both countries. On November 10, 2020, the US State Department formally notified the US Congress of the administration’s intent to sell the UAE US$23.37 billion in weapons,…

© Human Rights Watch -


