Human Rights Observatory

India: Manipur journalist held for second time in two years over Facebook comments

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of an Indian journalist in the northeastern state of Manipur who has been held for more than two months over a Facebook comment about an online dispute between the wife of a regional government minister and another woman with whom the minister reportedly has a relationshipKishorechandra Wangkhem, a reporter for the regional news portal The Frontier Manipur, has been held ever since 20 September because of the comment he posted on 3 September.

© Reporters without borders -


