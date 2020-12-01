Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF’s five recommendations to Brazil’s mayors on protecting press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is providing Brazil’s newly elected mayors with five recommendations on how to safeguard the right to information, press freedom and free speech, which have been declining dramatically in Brazil.Following the second round of voting on 29 November in Brazil’s municipal elections, the country’s cities now know who will govern them during the next four years.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


