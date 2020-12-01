Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chadian radio stations on strike in protest against violent raid

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) unreservedly condemns last week’s violent police raid on a Chadian radio station in which 30 journalists were arrested – prompting dozens of radio stations to suspend broadcasting today in protest. The Chadian authorities must end the growing threats to media independence and allow journalists to work freely, RSF says. The Chadian Union of Privately-Owned Radio Stations (URPT) has called on all of its members, around 40 broadcasters, to stage

