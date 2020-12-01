Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden announces key economic staff

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday key members of his economic team Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chai, Janet Yellen. Plus the details on the British and French agreement to try and reduce migrant journeys across the channel. And, a preview of the NATO 2030 report.

© Voice of America -


~ South Korea Sentence for Online Sexual Violence a Start
~ Tanzania: Burundian Refugees ‘Disappeared,’ Tortured
~ IMF: Demand Transparency for Egypt Military’s Firms
~ Ethiopia captures Tigray
~ RSF files complaint about police violence against reporters in Paris
~ Cuba: Amnesty International calls for release of two San Isidro prisoners of conscience
~ Switzerland’s Crucial Vote on Corporate Accountability
~ The 2020 pandemic has challenged press freedom in Africa
~ The impact of the conflict in Ethiopia
