Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Sentence for Online Sexual Violence a Start

Click to expand Image Women protest to demand stronger government action to fight the spread of intimate photos and footage taken by hidden cameras in Seoul, South Korea, July 7, 2018. © 2018 Ryu Hyo-lim/Yonhap via AP On November 26, a horrifying episode in South Korea neared its end when a court in Seoul sentenced Cho Joo-bin to 40 years in prison. Cho ran a network of online chat rooms on Telegram, where he and several accomplices shared videos of sexual violence they inflicted on women and girls under threat of blackmail. Thousands of people had paid to watch them. Cho’s sentence stands…

© Human Rights Watch


