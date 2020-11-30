Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Demand Transparency for Egypt Military’s Firms

Click to expand Image An Egyptian vendor walks past a poster showing a US dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, November 2016.  © AP Photo/Amr Nabil (Washington) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should demand the Egyptian government disclose financial information about military-owned businesses as part of required reporting on state-owned enterprises, before releasing the next tranche of funding under an ongoing loan program, Human Rights Watch, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, and the Freedom Initiative said today in a letter to the IMF Board. The financial…

© Human Rights Watch -


