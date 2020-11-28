Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF files complaint about police violence against reporters in Paris

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed a formal complaint against the prefect of the Paris police, Didier Lallement, about the completely unjustified police violence against reporters and photographers during the forcible evacuation of a migrant tent camp from Place de la République, in central Paris, on 23 November.

© Reporters without borders -


