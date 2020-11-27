Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Amnesty International calls for release of two San Isidro prisoners of conscience

Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and academic Anamely Ramos González are prisoners of conscience, imprisoned solely because of their consciously held beliefs, and should be granted immediate access to communication with the outside world and released, said Amnesty International today.

© Amnesty International -


