Rebuilding from the ashes, Trump's heritage on immigration and asylum policy

With President-elect Joe Biden's new administration taking office on 20 January 2021, there will be an opportunity for the US administration to renew its commitment to human rights, not only by ending its own egregious human rights violations but also by re-engaging with the international community through the United Nations and multilateral institutions.

© Amnesty International -


