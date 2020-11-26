Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: RSF welcomes Damian Collins as new chair of the APPG on media freedom

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the election of Damian Collins MP as the new Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on media freedom. Collins takes over after inaugural group Chair John Whittingdale OBE MP stepped down due to his appointment earlier this year as Minister of State for Media and Data.Following the launch of the APPG on media freedom in July 2019, Collins joins a cross-party group of parliamentarians from both the House of Lords and House of Commons who have committed to working

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Rebuilding from the ashes, Trump’s heritage on immigration and asylum policy
~ UK: RSF calls for Julian Assange’s urgent release as Covid infections rise at Belmarsh Prison
~ Algeria : European Parliament calls for journalist Khaled Drareni’s immediate and unconditional release
~ Pakistan: Surge in Targeted Killings of Ahmadis
~ Trump pardons Flynn in waning days of administration
~ Trinidad & Tobago: Return of deported children gives government second chance to do the right thing
~ Iraq: Scrap Bill to Restrict Free Speech
~ Poland: Drop charges against reporter who covered women’s rights protest, RSF says
~ US: Archivists’ Victory over Overbroad Copyright Claim
~ Sex Workers’ Safety in the Balance in Scotland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter