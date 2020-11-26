Tolerance.ca
UK: RSF calls for Julian Assange’s urgent release as Covid infections rise at Belmarsh Prison

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the urgent release of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange as an alarming increase of Covid infections has been reported at Belmarsh prison. Assange has been held in his cell 24 hours a day since 18 November and missed his callover hearing scheduled for 26 November. RSF attempted to monitor the callover hearing scheduled for 26 November at Westminster Magistrates’ Court; however the hearing was adjourned until 11 December as Assange’s lawyers reported that due

© Reporters without borders -


