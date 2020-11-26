Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Surge in Targeted Killings of Ahmadis

Click to expand Image Pakistani police officers gather at the district court in Peshawar following the killing of Tahir Shamim Ahmad, who was in court on charges of blasphemy, July 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad (New York) – Pakistani authorities should urgently and impartially investigate a surge in violent attacks on members of the Ahmadiyya religious community, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. The authorities should take appropriate legal action against those responsible for threats and violence against…

© Human Rights Watch -


