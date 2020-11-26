Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump pardons Flynn in waning days of administration

Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona legend died at the age of 60 Wednesday. International Edition takes a look at his life. Plus, U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn. And the latest as France imposes new taxes on U.S. tech giants.

© Voice of America -


