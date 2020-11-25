Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago: Return of deported children gives government second chance to do the right thing

Share this article
The return of at least 16 children and an estimated 12 adults to Trinidad following their deportation to Venezuela on 22 November gives the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago a second chance to uphold their domestic and international obligations to provide protection for people seeking safety from danger, said the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Refugees International and 14 other organizations in an open letter to Prime Minister Keith Rowley today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Iraq: Scrap Bill to Restrict Free Speech
~ Poland: Drop charges against reporter who covered women’s rights protest, RSF says
~ US: Archivists’ Victory over Overbroad Copyright Claim
~ Sex Workers’ Safety in the Balance in Scotland
~ Paris Police Continue To Harass Homeless Migrants
~ Cluster Munitions: Condemn New Use, Production
~ Thailand: Joint statement on pro-democracy protests on 17 and 25 November 2020
~ Uganda: Crackdown on reporters threatens Ugandan election’s credibility
~ Vietnam: Release Dissident Poet
~ Biden announces key staff as transition begins
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter