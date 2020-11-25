Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Amnesty International demands investigation into excessive use of force in protests

Having analysed the images of the 21 November protests, which demonstrate that the National Civil Police (PNC) used excessive force against demonstrators and bystanders, Amnesty International is calling upon the Guatemalan authorities to thoroughly investigate the human rights violations perpetrated in the context of the country’s recent protests.

© Amnesty International


