Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Archivists’ Victory over Overbroad Copyright Claim

Share this article
Click to expand Image A pedestrian walks past the GitHub Inc. offices in San Francisco, California, United States on Monday, June 4, 2018. © 2018 Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images (New York) – A decision by GitHub, a leading software development platform, to reinstate a popular free software tool for downloading videos, means that human rights groups will be able to continue to use the software without interruption to preserve documentation of human rights abuses, Human Rights Watch, Mnemonic, and WITNESS said today. GitHub had removed the code for the software, youtube-dl, from…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Poland: Drop charges against reporter who covered women’s rights protest, RSF says
~ Sex Workers’ Safety in the Balance in Scotland
~ Paris Police Continue To Harass Homeless Migrants
~ Cluster Munitions: Condemn New Use, Production
~ Thailand: Joint statement on pro-democracy protests on 17 and 25 November 2020
~ Uganda: Crackdown on reporters threatens Ugandan election’s credibility
~ Vietnam: Release Dissident Poet
~ Biden announces key staff as transition begins
~ Guatemala: Investigate Excessive Use of Force by Police
~ Murder trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case continues in Turkish court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter