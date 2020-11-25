Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex Workers’ Safety in the Balance in Scotland

Share this article
Click to expand Image People take part in an International Women's Day march in London, England, against criminalization of sex work and the associated stigma, unsafe work conditions, and violence against sex workers, March 08, 2018. © 2018 Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media The Scottish government is holding a consultation on “how best to challenge men’s demand for prostitution in Scotland, reducing the harms associated with prostitution and supporting women involved to exit.” Scotland’s laws currently criminalize many activities related to the sale and purchase of sex, including publicly…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Poland: Drop charges against reporter who covered women’s rights protest, RSF says
~ US: Archivists’ Victory over Overbroad Copyright Claim
~ Paris Police Continue To Harass Homeless Migrants
~ Cluster Munitions: Condemn New Use, Production
~ Thailand: Joint statement on pro-democracy protests on 17 and 25 November 2020
~ Uganda: Crackdown on reporters threatens Ugandan election’s credibility
~ Vietnam: Release Dissident Poet
~ Biden announces key staff as transition begins
~ Guatemala: Investigate Excessive Use of Force by Police
~ Murder trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case continues in Turkish court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter