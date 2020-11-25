Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paris Police Continue To Harass Homeless Migrants

Share this article
Click to expand Image 500 tents to shelter migrants were set up on Place de la République in Paris on November 23, 2020, before being violently dismantled by police forces. © 2020 Utopia 56  On Monday night, I felt shame and disgust as I watched videos of law enforcement officers from my own country violently removing people from their tents in Paris’ Place de la République, confiscating makeshift shelters and sleeping bags, and violently dispersing them with tear gas and batons. Other videos showed police escorting them to the outskirts of Paris, far from public view. These people had…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Poland: Drop charges against reporter who covered women’s rights protest, RSF says
~ US: Archivists’ Victory over Overbroad Copyright Claim
~ Sex Workers’ Safety in the Balance in Scotland
~ Cluster Munitions: Condemn New Use, Production
~ Thailand: Joint statement on pro-democracy protests on 17 and 25 November 2020
~ Uganda: Crackdown on reporters threatens Ugandan election’s credibility
~ Vietnam: Release Dissident Poet
~ Biden announces key staff as transition begins
~ Guatemala: Investigate Excessive Use of Force by Police
~ Murder trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case continues in Turkish court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter