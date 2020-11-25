Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden announces key staff as transition begins

U.S. President Donald Trump made two brief appearances Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden announced his administration’s key foreign policy and national security positions. After four years of warnings and preparations, the 2020 presidential election did not see a repeat of 2016, when intelligence officials concluded Russia meddled using a combination of cyberattacks and influence operations. But according to U.S. intelligence officials, the good news ends there.

© Voice of America -


~ Vietnam: Release Dissident Poet
~ Guatemala: Investigate Excessive Use of Force by Police
~ Murder trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case continues in Turkish court
~ Tunisia: Harsh Sentence Against Blogger
~ Haiti: Lifetime Ban for Football Chief
~ DR Congo: Militia Leader Gets Life Term for Atrocities
~ Colombia: New Evidence Prisoners Were Intentionally Shot
~ Jewelry Companies’ Sourcing Improves, but Falls Short
~ Asian Nations Reject UN Vote Against Death Penalty
