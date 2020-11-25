Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Release Dissident Poet

Click to expand Image Top row: Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy, Le Huu Minh Tuan. Bottom row: Pham Chi Thanh, Tran Duc Thach, Dinh Thi Thu Thuy. © Private (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release the dissident and poet Tran Duc Thach, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 23, 2020, Vietnamese police arrested Tran Duc Thach, a longtime dissident in Vietnam, for being affiliated with a pro-democracy group. He was charged with subversion, and is scheduled to go on trial on November 30. “The Vietnamese government wants to punish Tran Duc Thach…

© Human Rights Watch -


