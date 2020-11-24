Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Investigate Excessive Use of Force by Police

Click to expand Image Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 21, 2020. © REUTERS/Luis Echeverria (Washington, DC) – Guatemalan authorities should investigate and hold accountable security forces that responded with excessive force during the protests on November 21, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The response by law enforcement to individual acts of violence in any protest should not deny the majority of peaceful protesters their right to freedom of assembly nor violate other rights,…

© Human Rights Watch -


