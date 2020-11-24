Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan should consult press freedom groups on Journalist Protection Bill

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Pakistan’s federal government to consult media defence organizations about the content of a bill for protecting journalists that it claims to have finished drafting. Consultation is essential and, without it, the proposed law will probably fail to achieve its goals, RSF says. Even more so in Pakistan than in other countries, this issue is too important to be neglected. Information and broadcasting minister Shibli Faraz announced on 10 November

