Human Rights Observatory

Murder trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case continues in Turkish court

NewsOn 24 November, a hearing was held in Istanbul’s Çağlayan court in the case of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, in which 26 defendants now stand trial for his murder. Although the court rejected the application of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to become a civil party in the case, RSF representatives were able to monitor the hearing. The trial is set to continue on 4 March.RSF was the only international NGO present in court for the second hearing in Khashoggi’s murder trial, which was monitored by RSF Director of International Campaigns Rebecca Vincent, Director of R

© Reporters without borders -


