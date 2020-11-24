Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Lifetime Ban for Football Chief

Share this article
Click to expand Image Women hold up signs demanding justice during the hearing of the president of the Fédération Haïtienne De Football (FHF), Yves Jean-Bart, regarding allegations that he abused female athletes at the country's national training center, outside the courthouse in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Thursday, May 14, 2020. As reported in the Guardian, survivors and family members have accused Jean-Bart of coercing young female players at the Centre Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets into having sex with him. © 2020 Associated Press (Dieu Nalio Chery) (New York) – Football’s…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guatemala: Investigate Excessive Use of Force by Police
~ Murder trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case continues in Turkish court
~ Tunisia: Harsh Sentence Against Blogger
~ DR Congo: Militia Leader Gets Life Term for Atrocities
~ Colombia: New Evidence Prisoners Were Intentionally Shot
~ Jewelry Companies’ Sourcing Improves, but Falls Short
~ Asian Nations Reject UN Vote Against Death Penalty
~ Asian Nations Reject UN Vote Against Death Penalty
~ Pakistan should consult press freedom groups on Journalist Protection Bill
~ Tanzania: Repression Mars National Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter