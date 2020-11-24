Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Militia Leader Gets Life Term for Atrocities

Click to expand Image The leader of the Mai Mai Sheka militia group, Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, campaigns for a seat in parliament ahead of the November 2011 national elections, despite being sought on a Congolese arrest warrant for crimes against humanity, including sexual violence. Walikale, North Kivu, November 24, 2011. © 2011 AFP/File (Goma) – A Congolese military court’s conviction of the militia leader Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka and two co-accused for serious abuses is a significant step in the fight against impunity in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. On November…

© Human Rights Watch -


