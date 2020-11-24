Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jewelry Companies’ Sourcing Improves, but Falls Short

Click to expand Image An artisanal miner holds an uncut diamond in her hand in South Africa, October 22, 2019. © 2019 Sumaya Hisham/Reuters Major jewelry companies are improving their sourcing of gold and diamonds, but most cannot assure consumers that their jewelry is untainted by human rights abuses. Many gold and diamond mine workers work in dangerous conditions. Covid-19 has increased risks of exploitation and abuse. Voluntary standards can encourage better practices, but only legal requirements will ensure that all jewelry and watch companies take human rights seriously. (London)…

© Human Rights Watch -


