Human Rights Observatory

Asian Nations Reject UN Vote Against Death Penalty

Click to expand Image A view of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters, October 1, 2018.  © AP Photo/Richard Drew (Bangkok) – Eleven countries from the Asia-Pacific region were among the small minority that voted against a United Nations resolution opposing the death penalty, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 17, 120 UN member states voted in favor of a resolution in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly reiterating a call for a moratorium on the use of capital punishment. In December, the General Assembly plenary is expected to adopt the resolution,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


