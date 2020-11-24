Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Law Would Expand Internet Censorship in Russia

Share this article
Click to expand Image A man checks his smartphone while waiting to board a subway in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin On November 19, a draft law was submitted to Russia’s parliament that would give authorities power to block websites that have censored Russian state media content. The bill claims these websites violate Russians’ right of access to information. According to the bill’s explanatory note, since April 2020, Russian authorities recorded at least 20 incidents in which platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube censored content from state-owned…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Asian Nations Reject UN Vote Against Death Penalty
~ U.S. Presidential Transition begins
~ US Renters Need More Support in Pandemic
~ Italy: Strengthen Immigration Law Protections
~ Ethiopia: Protect civilians in Mekelle offensive
~ Russia: New Move to Suffocate Civil Society
~ Why Won’t Lebanon Stand Up for Free Expression?
~ Indian independent website reporter hounded by big press group in Maharashtra
~ Ten RSF recommendations for the European Union
~ Tanzania: Repression Mars National Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter