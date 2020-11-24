Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Renters Need More Support in Pandemic

Click to expand Image A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona, July 14, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin With negotiations concerning a new economic stimulus stalled, millions of renters in the United States face a grim deadline. On December 31, the national eviction moratorium expires. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the moratorium in September, limiting landlords’ ability to evict tenants who cannot afford to pay rent. But even with this protection, there have been multiple reports of renters being forced from their…

© Human Rights Watch -


