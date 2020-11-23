Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

Why Won’t Lebanon Stand Up for Free Expression?

Click to expand Image LGBTQ Rights graffiti spray-painted at a protest site in downtown Beirut. December 22, 2019.  © 2019 Marwan Tahtah for Human Rights Watch The “Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon,” of which Human Rights Watch is a member, released a video today criticizing Lebanon’s refusal to sign a recent statement by the Media Freedom Coalition, a partnership of countries advocating for media freedom and the safety of journalists. Although one of the Coalition’s founding members, Lebanon was the only member not to sign the final statement of the ministerial meeting…

© Human Rights Watch -


