Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian independent website reporter hounded by big press group in Maharashtra

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Maharashtra state government in western India to end the constant harassment of a website reporter – harassment involving nepotism, police pressure and judicial manipulation – because he made the mistake writing two articles about the Sakal Media Group, one of the state’s biggest press groups.The Newslaundry website accuses the group of waging a “relentless campaign of harassment” and even “a war” against its reporter, Prateek Goyal,

© Reporters without borders -


