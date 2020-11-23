Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Ensure Justice in Health Worker Massacre

Click to expand Image An ambulance transports patients to a hospital from a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts Mogadishu, Somalia, March 2017. © 2017 REUTERS/Feisal Omar (Nairobi) – Authorities in Somalia should intensify their investigation into the abduction and apparent summary execution of seven health workers and a pharmacist in May 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Six months on, government investigations have not resulted in arrests or prosecutions, while the victims’ relatives await justice. On May 27 at about 1:30 p.m., five masked gunmen entered the compound…

© Human Rights Watch -


