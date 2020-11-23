Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egyptian Judiciary in Service of Repression

Share this article
Click to expand Image Policemen and people walk in front of the main gate of Tora prison in Cairo on June 4, 2012. © 2012 Reuters Walid Shawky, a dentist and activist in Egypt, spent nearly two years in pretrial detention over abusive charges of “joining a terrorist organization,” “spreading false news,” and “misusing social media” without ever facing trial. On August 23, a judge ordered Shawky’s conditional release. It took authorities four days to transfer him from Cairo’s Tora Prison to al-Khalifa Police Station, just 14 kilometers away. He was then transferred twice more, eventually…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia: New Move to Suffocate Civil Society
~ Why Won’t Lebanon Stand Up for Free Expression?
~ Indian independent website reporter hounded by big press group in Maharashtra
~ Ten RSF recommendations for the European Union
~ Tanzania: Repression Mars National Elections
~ Mauritania: Revise Draft Associations Law
~ UN: Implement Human Rights Principles for Assistance in Syria
~ Somalia: Ensure Justice in Health Worker Massacre
~ Single Women in South Korea Have Rights to a Family Too
~ Myanmar: Release Students Jailed for Peaceful Protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter