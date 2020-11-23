Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Single Women in South Korea Have Rights to a Family Too

Click to expand Image Protesters celebrate after listening to a judgment during a rally demanding the abolition of abortion law outside of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, April 11, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Lee Jin-man Recent news of a celebrity in South Korea giving birth after in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment in Japan sparked debate in a country where single parents, especially unwed mothers, are often ostracized. Sayuri Fujita, a Japanese-born television star, seemed aware of this as she posted a joyful photo of herself and her newborn on social media, writing, “Becoming…

© Human Rights Watch -


