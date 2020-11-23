Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Release Students Jailed for Peaceful Protest

Click to expand Image (Bangkok) – The Myanmar authorities should immediately end criminal proceedings and release students and other activists charged for participating in recent peaceful protests, a coalition of 10 human rights organizations said in a joint statement today. The groups also called on Myanmar’s government to lift internet restrictions in Rakhine and Chin States and reform all laws to comply with international standards for the protection of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Joint Statement on Student Protest Arrests in Myanmar, November 23, 2020 Joint Statement…

© Human Rights Watch -


