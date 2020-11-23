Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

California begins curfew to curb COVID-19

As the world approaches 59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the western U.S. state of California began issuing a curfew for most of its residents to curb the spread of the coronavirus while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he plans to end a nation-wide lockdown as scheduled in December. Plus, the World Health Organization says the antiviral drug remdesivir is not beneficial and should not be used in treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

© Voice of America -


