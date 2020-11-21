Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Donors Should Support Rights Gains

Click to expand Image Mothers along with babies who suffer from malnutrition wait at a UNICEF clinic in Jabal Saraj, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool (Geneva) – Afghanistan’s foreign donors meeting in Geneva, beginning November 23, 2020, should prioritize funding for education and health, especially for girls and women, and for independent media, Human Rights Watch said today. The pledging conference will discuss funding commitments at a critical time, as the armed conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated Afghanistan’s already precarious…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


