Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Trending rights tweets this week: Beijing is destroying Hong Kong's universities with "shrinking space for dissent or even discussion”; Police escalate tensions in Thailand and used water cannons against democracy demonstrators; a crisis of democracy hits the EU as the governments of Poland and Hungary block a Covid recovery package; and scores dead and thousands fleeing violence in Ethiopia’s  Tigray region.

~ Kyrgyzstan: Bad Faith Efforts to Overhaul Constitution
~ Canada Needs to Deliver Promised Climate Accountability
~ Cuba: Harassment of San Isidro movement exemplifies ongoing assault on freedom of expression
~ Uganda: Authorities Weaponize Covid-19 for Repression
~ Tanzania: Killings, arbitrary detention and torture of opposition members in aftermath of elections
~ Taiwan: the non-renewal of CTi news channel’s licence does not go against press freedom
~ Nepal: Stalling on Justice for Conflict-Era Crimes
~ Malaysia: End Abusive Immigration Detention
~ Burundi: Global campaign to free Germain Rukuki launched today
~ Still no Accountability for Hong Kong’s Police Force
