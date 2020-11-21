Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Bad Faith Efforts to Overhaul Constitution

Click to expand Image Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sapar Japarov delivers his speech during an official ceremony of transfer of the power at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. © © 2020 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin (Berlin) – Rushed efforts in Kyrgyzstan to introduce far-reaching constitutional changes before new parliamentary elections endanger fundamental human rights and the democratic process, Human Rights Watch said today. Draft constitutional amendments, which could be put to a vote by referendum on January 10, 2021, were made public on November…

© Human Rights Watch -


