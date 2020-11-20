Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada Needs to Deliver Promised Climate Accountability

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has tabled legislation that would increase transparency of government efforts to meet climate change commitments.  Bill C-12, tabled November 19, would require the government to set and regularly report on steps taken to reach national targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. While this legislation could be an important tool to set Canada on course to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, more is needed to hold government to account on its emissions reduction efforts. With 2018 emissions only cut by 0.1 percent since 2005, the government is…

© Human Rights Watch -


